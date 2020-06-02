1 hour ago

Popular Reggae Nigeria music legend, songwriter,Majek Fashek is reportedly dead, Aged 57, has died, his manager said on Tuesday.

Majek, who toured the world with the sound of African reggae with hits such as the ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ and ‘Send Down the Rain’, died in New York, Omenka Uzoma, who has served as his manager and publicist for about seven years, said Tuesday morning. His age was not immediately clear.

His death was announced by Joy Tongo former artiste manager to Cynthia Morgan on her Instagram handle @joytongo.

She posted: “Legendary musician, Mr. Majek Fashek, my uncle passed on today in New York City.”

He is best known for the 1988 album ‘Prisoner of Conscience’, which included the multiple award-winning single “Send Down the Rain”.

Also known as ‘The Rainmaker’, he has worked with various artists worldwide, including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson.

Recall, Mr Uzoma, who has been managing Majek’s career in the last seven years, in January 2020 debuck Majek dealth rumour.

At the time, he said Majek, 57, was discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in England where he was treated and moved to the U.S.

“I am very pleased to announce that Majek is hale and hearty and under the watch of his son, Randy, who is based in the U.S. He can speak perfectly at the moment,” he said.

However, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of publishing thus report.

Benin Edo State, Nigeria Genres Reggae, roots reggae, rock Occupation(s) singer, songwriter, actor Years active early 90s—present Labels Interscope Records Associated acts Jastix

Early life

Fashek was born in Benin City to an Edo mother and a Ijesha father, but identifies with his Benin roots. Various translations of his name Fasheke (Ifa-kii-she-eke) include “high priest who does not lie”, “powers of miracles” and “(system or medium of) divination does not lie”.

After his parents separated Fashek remained in Benin City with his mother, and soon joined the choir in his local Aladura church and learned to play the trumpet and guitar whilst composing songs for the choir.

Musical career

Early 80’s: Jastix

1988–1990: Prisoner of Conscience and I&I Experience

1991: So Long Too Long and American invasion

In the early eighties Fashek, who at the time went by the stage name Rajesh Kanal, joined the group Jastix with McRoy Gregg, and Drummer Black ‘Rice. They were best known as the in-house band on the show Music Panorama on NTA Benin, and toured with fellow reggae group The Mandators. Jastix were also session musicians for upcoming reggae singer Edi Rasta, who would later be known as Evi-Edna Ogholi.In 1988, shortly after Jastix disbanded Fashek, who now used the name Majek Fashek, signed with Tabansi Records and began a solo career by releasing the album Prisoner of Conscience and quickly became Nigeria’s top reggae artist after the song “Send Down The Rain” became the most popular song of the year, and in 1989 he won six PMAN awards for “Song of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, and “Reggae Artist of the Year” among others. Fashek’s next album was I&I Experience which was released in late 1989 under the Tabansi Label.After leaving Tabansi Records, he was signed to CBS Nigeria in the early 1990s and released So Long Too Long. It was included on Putumayo World Music‘s first album. In 1990 he was signed to Interscope Records and released the critically acclaimed album Spirit Of Love, produced by “Little Steven” Van Zandt. In 1992, he appeared on Late Night with David Letterman in support of his new 1991 album, and performed the song “So Long Too Long” for the television audience.

Flame Tree released The Best of Majek Fashek in 1994. He was later dropped by Interscope before moving to Mango, a division of Island Records, as it was more accustomed to marketing reggae internationally. His first album for the company included a cover version of Bob Marley‘s “Redemption Song”. He has recorded several albums for various labels since, including Rainmaker for Tuff Gong (1997) and Little Patience for Coral (2004).

Musical style

Other works

Fashek’s musical influences include Bob Marley – whom he resembles, vocally Jimi Hendrix, and Fela Kuti. He was one of the original Nigerian artists to be drawn to the music of the Caribbean, specifically reggae, rather than indigenous hybrids such as fuji, jùjú, but has been known to mix these genres into his own style which he calls kpangolo, and the song “My Guitar”, an ode to his favourite instrument, was also heavily influenced by rock.Fashek played a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie Mark of the Beast, and starred in a commercial for non-alcoholic beverage Diamalt. He recently (2016) performed in a comedy show (with more than ten thousand audience in attendance) in Lagos, Nigeria, with a roundly power-filled and soul-lifting performance.

In December 2016 Fashek contributed the song “We Are Not Afraid” to a video featuring 200 celebrities to raise funds for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Personal Life

Fashek was married to Rita Fashek who inspired the song “Without You”; the couple had four children together, but have since divorced. In 2015, it was revealed that Fashek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After admitting that he needed help, he was admitted into a drug rehabilitation centre in Abuja, but has since recovered, and returned to music.

Besides his struggle with drug addiction, other health conditions required his hospitalization on several occasions. He was rumored dead in September 2019 but his manager quelled the rumors, confirming that Majek had indeed been critically ill, hospitalized at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, England, and in dire need of financial assistance. Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola has pledged to cover all the singer’s medical expenses.[23