3 hours ago

Legon Cities have announced gate fees that will be charged during their match day 4 clash with high flying Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The rebranded side have wowed fans and neutrals with their high level of professionalism and branding but on the pitch its been a different story all together.

Cities will charge GH10 for the popular stand while they will charge GH15 cedis for the center line with rates at the upper and lower VIP going for GH25 with the main VIP going for GH30 cedis.

Legon Cities are yet to win a game in the Ghana Premier League thus far drawing two games and losing the other.

While Ashgold have won all three games and may be looking to add the moneybags to their scalp.

The game will come off on Wednesday at 7pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

