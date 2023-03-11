2 hours ago

Ghana and Legon Cities winger Jonah Attuquaye has sealed a transfer move to Latvian elite division side FK Auda for the coming season.

The Black Galaxies midfielder has joined his new signed on a long-term deal after passing his medical and agreeing to terms with the team.

An official club statement from his newclub reads; "Another footballer who joined 'Auda' is Jonah Attuquaye. The 22-year-old Ghanaian joins the Green-Blacks from his native Legon Cities FC, where he played both as a striker and as a winger.”

Attuquaye is part of four African players that have been acquired by his new side with the others being Sekou Sanogo, Abdoul Kader Traore and El Hadji Mane.

The Legon Cities winger has been very impressive for the Royals since joining them from Berekum Chelsea seasons ago.

His superb form earned him a place in the Black Galaxies squad that played at the 2022 Championship of African Nations( CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

He's made 13 appearances for the Royals in the betPawa Premier League so far this season with two goals to his belt.

FK Auda will open the new Latvia Higher League season on Saturday, March 11, and will host Super Nova in their opening fixture.