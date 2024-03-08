2 hours ago

Despite recent setbacks, Legon Cities coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin remains resolute in his team's quest to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League.

With the Royals currently positioned eleventh on the league table with 25 points after 19 matches, Fabin acknowledges the challenges but emphasizes the team's commitment to improvement.

Legon Cities endured a tough return to the Ghana Premier League, suffering a 2-0 defeat and settling for a goalless draw in their last two outings against Accra Lions.

These results highlight the team's need for consistency and improvement in the upcoming fixtures.

Speaking to the media, Fabin expressed his team's determination to overcome challenges and achieve favorable results in the league.

"We will keep fighting and keep working hard to see what happens in the Ghana Premier League," he affirmed, underlining the team's resilience and dedication to success.

In their upcoming fixture, Legon Cities will face Aduana Stars in a crucial clash away from home. With a tough challenge ahead, Fabin and his team are gearing up for a competitive encounter as they aim to bounce back from recent setbacks and secure vital points on the road.

As Legon Cities continues their journey in the Ghana Premier League, Fabin's leadership and the team's collective effort will play a pivotal role in their quest for success.

Despite the obstacles, their determination to persevere and improve remains unwavering as they strive to leave their mark on the league.