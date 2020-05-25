2 hours ago

Mega-rich Ghanaian top flight, side Legon Cities FC are considering switching to the University of Ghana Stadium as part of efforts to grow their support base.

This was disclosed by the club's Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Mr. Terry Maxwell-Aidam during an online interaction with their supporters.

According to the Mr Maxwell-Aidam, the club is currently in talks with the government of Ghana and the University of Ghana on the possibility of using the facility as their home venue when the league resumes.

“We have started engaging the authorities at the Premier University and we are hopeful of a positive response from them. We believe that such a facility would help us grow our fan base and also align ourselves with the institution as the name of the club has a connection with the school,” he said.

He added that Legon Cities will seek to target campuses after the pandemic to boost their stadium attendance.

The club is also set to unveil a number of new signings in the not too distant future to augment their squad.