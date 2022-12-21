27 minutes ago

Legon Cities continued their impressive form in the League as they scored in either half to post a 3-0 win over Oda Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast stadium. Jonah Attuquaye drew the first blood for Legon Cities before Kofi Kordzi and Alex Aso scored in the second half to condemn Kotoku Royals to their 6th defeat of the season.

At Dawu, Abduc Jalilu and Agyenim Boateng Mensah got on target as Dreams FC beat King Faisal 2-0 at the theatre of Dreams.

Karela United threw away a first half lead to draw 1-1 with Medeama SC at CAM Park. Isaac Donkor opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Kwadwo Amoako restored parity for the visitors in the 45th minute.

Meanwhile Legon Cities continued their impressive form in the League as they scored in either half to post a 3-0 win over Oda Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast stadium. Jonah Attuquaye drew the first blood for Legon Cities before Kofi Kordzi and Alex Aso scored in the second half to condemn Kotoku Royals to their 6th defeat of the season.

In another match – Bechem United dropped valuable at home as they were held 0-0 by Tamale City at the Nana Fosu Gyeabuor Park at Bechem.