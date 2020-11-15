2 hours ago

Legon Cities midfielder Elvis Opoku was adjudged the man of the match in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

There was very little to separate both teams as they shared the spoils in an entertaining game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Visitors Berekum Chelsea opened the scores after Kofi Owusu was fouled in the Legon Cities box as captain Stephen Amankona converted the penalty in the 19th minute.

Opoku who joined the royals during the transfer window from Aduana Stars was in great form for his new side as he broke up play and set his team in motion for most part of the game.

Legon Cities pulled parity through a penalty that was won by Baba Mahama with Jonas Attoquaye converting to make it 1-1.

Elvis Opoku is the first player to win the man of the match gong in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.