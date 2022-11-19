3 hours ago

Legon Cities will face off with Gold Stars at the El Wak stadium with the aim of securing their second home win of the season. The Royals’ 2-0 win over Great Olympics in week six, was their first home win following one defeat and one draw at home. they lost one and drew one at home.

Legon Cities are going into the game with one win and one draw in their last two matches and will fight every tooth and nail to secure all the points against Bibiani Gold Stars. Gold Stars beat Samartex 3-0 in week 6 - their third away victory since they joined the wlite League in the 2021-22 season and come into the game with a win and one draw in their last two games.

The Royals are currently sixth in the League log with 11 points whiles Gold Stars have 10 points and lie in seventh the log. Legon Cities will depend on Jonah Attuquaye, Michel Otou, Sadat Mohammed and Eric Osei Bonsu whiles Gold Stars will come with their current top Scorer Ibrahim Laar who has four goals, Prince Kwabena Owusu and Micheal Enu.

Inform King Faisal who are on a two successive winning spree will battle Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday. King Faisal managed to win their first away game of the season following a 1-0 win over Karela United at the dreaded CAM Park.

King Faisal have six points and are currently 16 in the League log after week seven. Accra Lions are without their head coach Ibrahim Tanko who is currently with the Black Stars in Qatar. Accra Lions seat second on the log after dropping three points at home to Hearts of Oak.

The Insha Allah boys will come into the game with experienced Abednego Tetteh, Adu Dwomoh, Joseph Gordon and Godfred Asiamah with Accra Lions coming in the Dominic Nsobila, Hagan Frimpong, Frederick Asare and Jacob Mensah Amu.

Elsewhere - Samartex will be facing Karela United at home after securing their first away win in the League. The newly promoted side were winless in their first six games until Godwin Abusah’s 67<sup>th</sup> minute goal handed them their first away win of the season.

Karela United will be hoping to turn things around after losing to King Faisal at the CAM Park for the first time in 2022. Annor Walker’s side will be fighting for their first home win with the likes of Emmanuel Adu Siaw, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richard Baidoo and Gabriel Bonnah playing a huge role while Karela United will be coming into the game with Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Randolf and Solomon Twene.

At the Akoon Park, Medeama SC will be fighting for the three points against Kotoku Royals. Both clubs are yet to win a game in their last five matches with both sides losing four games and drawing one in their last five games. The mauves and yellows are currently 13 on the League log with 7 points whiles Kotoku Royals have 4 points and 17th in the League log. Umar Abdul Rabi likely to take charge of the team for the second time this season.

Berekum Chelsea will host Accra Great Olympics at the Berekum Golden City Park. Chelsea are without a win their last four games with two draws and two losses. Even though their striker Mezack Afriyie is currently the top scorer of the betPawa Premier League with five goals, the club is currently 10th on the log with 9 points after week seven. Accra Great Olympics have won three of their last five games with one draw and one loss.

Bechem United will be hosting Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday. Bechem United lost their last home game against Accra Lions by 1-0 and their first home defeat this season.

Winless Tamale City will face League leaders Aduana FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday. The home side have failed to record a single victory in all their games and in their last home game against Berekum Chelsea in week six it ended 2-2. Aduana FC lost to Real Tamale United by 1-0 in their last visit to the Aliu Mahama Stadium.