Talented teen sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe has paid glowing tribute to Kotoko and head , Maxwell Konadu for believing in his talents and handing him the chance to play for such a big club at the tender age of 16 years.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Kotoko were he shone for the club each time he was handed the chance to play from the bench.

Having joined Legon Cities this season after Kotoko failed to meet the demands of his manager Samuel Anim Addo the youngster has thanked his former club for the opportunity.

"As I move on with my playing career I will have to express my profound gratitude to the management, technical team, staff and supporters of Asante Kotoko for the memorable time together"

"To head coach Maxwell Konadu who believed in me and gave me first team opportunities as a 16 year old, I say a big thank you. “Nyame Nhyira Mu Nyinaa”

He made headlines in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season where he won he decisive penalty that gave Kotoko all three points against Hearts of Oak.

Anim Cudjoe made six appearances for Kotoko in the truncated 2019/2020 season scoring once.

