2 hours ago

Legon Cities have been handed some good news as they bid to avoid relegation in the second round of the Ghana Premier League with the recovery of key player Elvis Opoku.

The hard tackler has began training with his teammates after sustaining a debilitating injury last year.

Opoku has been sidelined for about three months now receiving medical attention but is now fit and could be counted on in the second round by coach Bashir Hayford.

Since joining the Royals, the 27 year old midfielder has been restricted to only four matches due to injury.

Speaking in an interview with kickgh.com, the midfielder revealed that it feels good to be back after a long injury lay off.

"It feels good to return to the turf again. It hasn't been easy for the past months," Opoku told Kickgh.com

"It has been a furstrating road for me missing all those games but I'm very happy to return ahead of the second round,"

The former Aduana Stars midfielder got injured in a Ghana Premier League match day six fixture against Ebusua Dwarfs where his team also lost 2-1.

He joined the royals from Aduana Stars on a three year deal at the beginning of the season signing a three year contract.