1 hour ago

Legon Cities forward Panagiotis Papadopoulos has said that his team are focused on recording their first win of the season when they come up against Bechem United at the Accra sports stadium on Friday night.

The Royals have become the favorite of many football fans in Ghana due to the modus operandi of their marketing department, which includes branding of the team from the change of name, to how they announce their signings which have been compared to international standards.

But things are different on the pitch, as the mega rich club are yet to win a match in five week old Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s encounter with Bechem United, Panagiotis Papadopoulos insisted the playing body is only focused on the activities on the pitch and are determined on recording their first win come Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Our marketing team are doing a great job but that does not put pressure on us… It is our job to play and do well on the pitch and come Friday we will hope to get the best of results, fans should not give up on us now”. He added.