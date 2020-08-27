4 hours ago

Player welfare, salaries and emoluments have been a murky and grim looking for anyone with interest in the local game in Ghana.

Most footballers playing for so called professional teams do not get the requisite salaries, health care, feeding and necessary tools to even work.

For most football clubs it is a real struggle paying their players, feeding the team and providing adequate healthcare for them.

The story is much different when it comes to Legon Cities FC, they are undoubtedly game changers with how they conduct their affairs.

Fatau Dauda is captain of the side and he says the hype around the club is not just for the cameras or for publicity but in actual fact players of the club are very comfortable.

He says a lot of measures have been put in place to ensure that players of the club are very comfortable with their accommodation, feeding , salaries and their healthcare.

"The hype around Legon Cities is not just lip service"he told Accra based Angel FM.

"Measures have been put in place to make sure the players are comfortable."

"The players are comfortable with their accommodation, feeding, salaries and even in terms of our health, we use one of the best hospitals in Ghana"he revealed.

Legon Cities since coming into the league have been a breathe of fresh air in our local game with their sense of branding and professionalism.