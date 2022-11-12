1 hour ago

Legon Cities scored in either half as they beat Accra Great Olympics 2-0 to record their first home win of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

The Citizens went into the game in search of their first home win having lost to Medeama SC (1-0) and drawn (1-1) with Berekum Chelsea in their first two matches of the season.

Jonah Attuquaye opened the scoring for Legon Cities after connecting from the spot in the 41st minute mark.

The referee pointed to spot after Razak Kasim tripped Alex Aso in the box in a goal mouth melee that resulted in a penalty.

The Legon Cities captain dispatched Great Olympics goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku as he slotted home the opener at the El wak stadium.

In the second half, the Citizens continued to dominate proceedings in search of the second goal and should have extended their lead through Kofi Kordzi but the former Hearts of Oak attacker fired wide in the 50th minute.

Kofi got on the end of a one-two between him and captain Jonah Attuquaye but the final delivery lacked accuracy as his shot flew over the bar for a goal kick.

Legon Cities put the game to bed 10 minutes later as Sulemana Mohammed pounced on a loose ball from a long throw in to drill home for the Royals.

Great Olympics Coach Yaw Preko brought on fresh limbs to fight for a possible comeback but Legon Cities kept their composure at the back as they held on to win the match 2-0 – their first home win of the season.

The win takes Legon Cities to 10 points from six matches and moved to the 5th spot in the League standings