58 minutes ago

Legon Cities have dismissed reports that says the club is ready to dispense off with the services of at least 20 players from their current squad.

Players of the club have been quaking in their boots while at home as the club undertakes an aggressive transfer drive in order to fortify the squad when the league resumes from the temporary break.

This news was given further credence when a news portal on Monday carried a story that the club are on the verge of undertaking a massive clean up exercise with up to 20 players being shown the exit.

The club have however rubbished such claims as they say there is no way they will do away with 20 players although they are strengthening the team with new recruits.

Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, the Communications Director of the club confirmed that there is no iota of truth in the reportage.

“There is no truth in that, obviously we are looking at getting in a few players to augment our squad before the football season resumes,” Dwomoh-Agyemang said.

“We can only register 30 players at a time, so what’s likely to happen is that when the new players come in, certain players might have to move or go on loan”.

“But I can categorically tell you that we are not letting 20 players go anywhere."

Legon Cities are currently in the relegation dogfight lying 15th with just a point adrift the relegation zone and will hope to climb up with the squad strengthening.