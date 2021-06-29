1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities may soon move onto their third coach this season as relegation looms large on the club despite improved performances in recent months

Veteran Bashir Hayford came in to replace German-Bosnia coach Goran Barjaktarevic in November 2020, who was sacked few days after losing 3-0 to Great Olympics in Match Day two in the current season.

The former Kotoko, Ashgold coach has been in charge of the team for the past seven months but not much has changed as the team is still battling relegation.

According to Kumasi based Pure FM the management of the club have started talks with former Kotoko and Wa All Stars gaffer Maxwell Konadu who could take over the club as early as Saturday before they take on Bechem United in their match day 32 clash.

After the latest 2-0 defeat to King Faisal, management of the club are ready to show the experienced gaffer the door in order to secure their Premier League status as they are currently 10th on the league log with just three points above the relegation zone.

Maxwell Konadu is said to be close to taking over the club he once coached when it was Wa All Stars before the take over and the rechristened to Legon Cities.

Konadu has been unattached and has been appointed the new coach of the national U-17 coach after he was fired by Kotoko in December 2020.