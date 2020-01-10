1 hour ago

Moneybags Legon Cities Football Club have still on course changing the face of the local game with novelties unseen or unheard of on the local scene.

The Ghana Premier League side will on match day three take on Dreams Fc at the Dawu Park and the team has put together amazing packages for all fans who wish to travel to support the team in Dawu.

With the payment of GH25 it will cover any traveling fan's transportation, match ticket,products from the club's sponsors and a club souvenir.

Also the club has promised to provide local meals for all traveling fans for the match.

Even the big boys in the league do not and have no such match day packages for traveling fans on away day trips.

Legon Cities will be looking forward to earning their first three points when they clash against Dreams Fc who have won their first two games in the Premier League so far.

