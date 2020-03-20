1 hour ago

Moneybags Legon Cities have been very active in the transfer window signing players to augment their struggling squad.

Cities have added Berekum Chelsea forward Jonah Attuquaye to their ranks after agreeing a fee in the region of GH₵60,000 with his club.

The second round of the transfer window has opened despite a temporary shut down on football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attuquaye has who has reached an agreement with the royals will put pen to paper on a three year deal with his new club in the coming days.

The Royals have found goals at a premium this season in the Ghana Premier League having scored a paltry 12 goals in 15 matches.

Cities have struggled greatly in the Ghana Premier League in contrast to their allure, branding ad professionalism lying 15th on the league table with 16 points and just a point adrift the relegation zone.

It is no wonder they have added Nicholas Gyan and Umar Bashiru to their ranks to fight the relegation battle when the league resumes.

Jonah Attuquaye has scored a solitary goal this season that was against Hearts in 14 matches in the Ghana Premier League providing two assists.