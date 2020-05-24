1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC on Saturday did what they know how to do best when they interacted virtually with their supporters Twitter via a Zoom hangout in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting afforded supporters the chance to ask management of club questions they have lingering on their minds.

For all their branding and since of professionalism, it appears management of the club is a bit distant from the supporting base so this time they drew closer to the fans.

Top brass of the company made up of CEO Terry Maxwell-Aidam, Deputy CEO/Administrative Manager Kwabena Asenso, and the club’s Communications Manager Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang were part of the exercise and took turns to answer questions.

The CEO of the club confirmed that the club is in talks with authorities of the University of Ghana so that they move their home matches from the Accra Sports Stadium to the University of Ghana Stadium.

“We have started engaging the authorities at the Premier University and we are hopeful of a positive response from them. We believe that such a facility would help us grow our fan base and also align ourselves with the institution as the name of the club has a connection with the school”, the Legon Cities FC CEO said.

He confirmed that the club were intent on signing Asante Kotoko contract rebel Sogne Yacouba but the deal fell through.

The team will announce numerous signings when the league season finally resumes as they did a lot of signings to augment their squad.