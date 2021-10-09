6 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have unveiled their brand new Mafro Sports home kit for the 2021/2022 season.

The ambitious Ghana Premier League side will be kitted by Singaporean kit manufacturers Mafro after reaching an agreement.

An official statement from the club read: “As the excitement and joy builds towards a new football season in Ghana, we’re delighted to reveal our new home kit which will be worn by our men during the season in all competitions."

"The new kit will be worn on the pitch for the first time in Ghana Premier League match-day one clash against defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak."

"The red, blue and black shirt has a branding all over and it will be accompanied with black shorts and red socks."

Legon Cities will be the second Ghana Premier League side that will be kitted by Mafro after reaching an agreement with Aduana Stars.