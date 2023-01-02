3 hours ago

English side Leicester City is set to hand a contract extension to Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey who has barely six months to run on his existing contract.

The player who is a free agent in six months' time can begin contract talks with a foreign club but the foxes have swiftly begun negotiations to keep him at the King Power Stadium.

Amartey joined the former English Premier League winners in 2016 from Danish side FC Copenhagen and made his debut in a 1-0 home league win over Norwich City on 27th February 2016.

He has since become an integral part of the team and played 40 matches for the foxes across all competitions despite struggling initially for playing time under Brendan Rodgers.

The Ghanaian has made 15 appearances for his side so far this season across all competitions.

He barely had game time in his first season as he made just five appearances as his side lifted the Premier League title before becoming a mainstay in the team the following season

The Ghanaian got injured against West Ham after suffering a cruciate ligament injury which kept him our for nearly a year.

Since his recovery, he has become an integral member of the first team squad.