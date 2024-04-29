3 hours ago

Nathan Opoku, on loan from Leicester City to sister club OH Leuven, faces an extended period on the sidelines after sustaining a double leg fracture in Tuesday night’s match against Westerlo, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Following the unfortunate incident, Opoku expressed gratitude for the support received and optimism for his recovery journey in a post-surgery message on Instagram.

"Thanx everyone for the messages. I would like to especially thank the doctors at AZ Herentals Hospital and the medical staff at Leuven for the successful surgery and for helping me on to the path to recovery.

Looking forward to being back on the pitch stronger than ever," Opoku wrote on Instagram following the surgery.

The injury occurred just minutes after Opoku's late substitution into the game, prompting immediate medical attention and transport to the hospital.

OH Leuven confirmed the severity of the injury, detailing the circumstances of the collision with Westerlo goalkeeper Nick Gillekens and the subsequent diagnosis of a double leg fracture.

Opoku continues to undergo surgery as part of his treatment, with a prolonged rehabilitation period ahead.

Opoku's teammates, visibly affected by the incident, shared their disappointment, with midfielder Siebe Schrijvers acknowledging the seriousness of the injury and its impact on the team's morale.

This setback adds to Opoku's challenging season at Leuven, where he has struggled for consistent playing time, making only nine starts and scoring two goals.

The loan spell follows a promising stint at Syracuse University, with Opoku hoping to establish himself in professional football.

Meanwhile, OH Leuven navigates through the European competition play-off round of the Belgian First Division, aiming to secure their position after narrowly avoiding relegation.

As Opoku begins his recovery journey, both he and the club remain focused on his eventual return to action.