1 hour ago

Liecester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praises on defender Daniel Amartey for his fine form and his readiness to step in late for the team at short notice.

The club has suffered a defensive calamity with Wesley Fofana and a host of centerbacks out injured with the Ghanaian defender drafted into the line up at short notice.

He played the entire 90 minutes as he partnered Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu in place of the injured Wesley Fofana and was imperious at the back as they kept the Citizens at bay for 90 minutes.

"To step in at late notice, especially in for a sensational young player... He’s always played with great commitment, he’s very much a team player. He was outstanding."

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho confidently despatched a late penalty as Leicester stunned Manchester City to claim the Community Shield at Wembley.

The meeting of last season's Premier League champions and FA Cup winners was absorbing in parts and looked to be heading for penalties, but Iheanacho struck from the spot into the top corner with a minute remaining after being tripped by Nathan Ake.

City's record £100m signing Jack Grealish was given his debut on 65 minutes, but he could not muster a clear-cut opportunity for a much-changed team.

Ilkay Gundogan saw an arrowed free-kick superbly tipped over the crossbar by Kasper Schmeichel and the German midfielder also blazed over a first-time effort from 10 yards out.