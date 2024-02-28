5 hours ago

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has expressed delight at Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's decisive goal against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup, highlighting the winger's trademark shooting prowess.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian's curling strike from outside the box secured a thrilling victory for the Foxes in extra-time, propelling them to the quarter-finals of the prestigious Cup competition.

Reflecting on Issahaku's goal, Maresca acknowledged the winger's persistence despite previous missed attempts, stating, "He probably shoots 25 times (from that position) during his time at Leicester, and finally, he scored that one tonight."

Maresca humorously added, "I remember many other shots in the stands from him, so if we are to wait another 25 shots, it’s a bit long!"

While praising Issahaku's clinical finish, Maresca emphasized the importance of converting chances, noting that despite numerous opportunities, Leicester must improve their efficiency in front of goal.

"I think we had once again many chances. We missed all of them, but at the end, it’s important to create chances and to be more clinical for sure," Maresca remarked.

Leicester City now eagerly awaits the outcome of the fifth round to discover their opponents in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, buoyed by Issahaku's match-winning contribution.