2 hours ago

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has showered praise on Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku following his outstanding performance against Southampton in the English Championship.

The 20-year-old winger showcased his talent by scoring his first career hat-trick and providing an assist as Leicester cruised to a dominant 5-0 victory over Southampton at the King Power Stadium, bringing them one step closer to a return to the Premier League.

While Maresca lauded the efforts of the entire team, he specifically commended Issahaku's remarkable display, describing it as "fantastic."

“His performance was fantastic,” remarked the Italian coach on Fatawu's contribution. “But I think all the team was very good. We always aim to score goals, but the opponent presents challenges. However, we capitalized on our opportunities tonight."

Reflecting on the overall team performance, Maresca added, “I don’t think it was our best performance. I believe we've had games where we played better than tonight, but ultimately, the result speaks volumes, and a 5-0 victory is significant.

We analyze the complete performance, not just the scoreline.”

Issahaku, who is on loan from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon, has been in scintillating form for Leicester City this season.

The club has the option to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season.

With six goals and 12 assists in the ongoing campaign, the talented winger has undoubtedly made a considerable impact, showcasing his potential to thrive in top-flight football.