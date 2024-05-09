2 hours ago

In an energetic ceremony, Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) unveiled a partnership, designating Lele as the Official Meal Partner of the GFA for an initial period of three years.

The partnership, symbolically initiated by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Hussein Jaber, Group Chief Executive Officer of Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited, marks a significant collaboration aimed at supporting the GFA's developmental agenda.

As part of the agreement, Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited will provide both cash and in-kind support to the GFA. This support includes a wide range of Lele products such as rice, corned beef, baked beans, sunflower oil, instant noodles, milk, cornflakes, teabags, spaghetti, frozen chicken, beef, turkey wings, sardines, and soy sauce.

President Simeon-Okraku emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "Today’s announcement signifies another significant step in our forward march towards raising the needed resources to prosecute our agenda to make Ghana Football great again."

He highlighted the synergy between the values of the GFA and those of Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited, expressing confidence that the partnership will lead to enhanced performance by both organizations.

In reaffirming the GFA's commitment to professionalism, integrity, and transparency, President Simeon-Okraku assured Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited of the association's dedication to delivering tangible value and maximizing the impact of their sponsorship investment.

"Over the next three years, Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited shall support the GFA with products and cash in a partnership that would see Lele deriving benefits through leveraging opportunities on the platforms provided by events and activities owned and organized by the Ghana Football Association. On our part, we wish to reaffirm the GFA's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity throughout the course of this relationship and beyond. We wish to assure Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited of our dedication to delivering tangible value and maximizing the impact of their sponsorship investment, and we will go to great lengths to ensure the success and mutual benefit of our partnership." President Okraku assured.

Hussein Jaber, Group Chief Executive of Lele, echoed this sentiment, expressing the company's belief in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire positive change.

"At Lele, we believe in the power of sports to unite communities, inspire individuals and drive positive change. Together with the Ghana Football Association, we aim to, not only support the development of football in Ghana, but also to empower athletes, inspire fans and elevate the beautiful game to new heights".

"I want to express my gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for the opportunity provided for the collaboration between the Lele brand and the GFA."

He pledged Lele's support to not only the development of football in Ghana but also to empowering athletes and inspiring fans.

The partnership between Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited and the GFA underscores the continued faith and confidence that Corporate Ghana places in the leadership of the GFA. It is hoped that this collaboration will pave the way for other corporate organizations to support the GFA in achieving its goals and vision.