Leonard Owusu's first major campaign for his New home Vancouver Whitecaps has unfortunately come to an end after his side ended their “MLS is Back tournament” campaign today.

The Ex Dreams FC captain and midfielder was an integral member of his new team’s campaign in the stopgap tournament starting in all the four matches Vancouver played.

Owusu and his side made it out of the group stages to the Round of 16 against all odds, setting up a tough fixture against Sporting Kansas City.

Despite the results, Leo stood out after being the only player to score for the WhiteCaps in a 3-1 penalty loss as they finally crushed out of the post COVID tournament.

Leonard Owusu joined the club from FC Ashdod a few months before the lockdown and has now managed to be a starter in his new home.

Source: dreamsfc.com.gh