5 days ago

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber David Ampofo has reiterated the call on government to take a critical look at Ghana’s gas industry, saying the country needs to “plan properly” to attract more investors for it.

The energy communication expert believes the country will be better-off if it should develop a proper system to manage it’s gas sector.

Speaking at national dialogue organized by the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) and the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) on Ghana’s gas, the communication expert called on stakeholders to keep brainstorming in support of government to manage the sector. Themed “National Dialogue on the future of Ghana’s Gas Sector”, the dialogue held in Accra brought some energy expect and industry players to brainstorm on ways to develop the country’s “transition fuel”.

“We are talking about a cleaner fossil fuel here, cleaner than oil and people call it the transitional fuel,” Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, David Ampofo, has said. “Look at how it is used in geopolitics, it is a big thing. There are issues of Europe trying to wean itself from Russian natural gas, that should tell you something.

“It provides power and allows you to industrialise that is the way you develop. So natural gas is critical, the crude is important.”

Mr Ampofo admitted that programs like that will be helpful to government in it’s policy direction for the industry

“It is good to share opinion, take a view of what is to come,” he said.

“Natural gas is becoming increasingly important to us. I am glad we are talking about natural gas now, giving that there is energy transition underway.

“These things are things that we need to take a view on, plan properly, have good policy, attract investors and work together for the benefit of the country.”

A pool of experts from both the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) and the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) spoke at the program on Tuesday.

This dialogue sought to discuss critical issues related to the gas sector and explore the current and future investments in the sector to ensure adequate and sustainable supply of domestic gas within the context of the energy transition and Ghana’s net-zero ambitions.