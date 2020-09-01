4 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt E.S Okraku has called on all stakeholders of Ghana Football to unite in order to develop the game.

He made these remarks when speaking at the 26th GFA ordinary congress which took place on Tuesday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

“Let us come together and build our sport, This is the sport that has made me who I am today, this is the sport that feeds us, this is the sport that brings the country together”, Kurt Okraku said.

According to the FA boss he has no problem when members or a member of the Association has a problem with him but it should not be extended to tarnish the image of the Association.

He says denting the image of the Association will mean that the corporate world will shun the GFA.

The GFA boss urged all members of the Association to see football as the sport that puts food on their table and must not denigrate it.