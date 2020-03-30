32 minutes ago

Article by Christiana Afua Nyarko.

Monday, 1am in the morning will be one of the memorable days in the history and lives of many Ghanaians. Why am I saying this? It is because most people haven't experienced a situation where major cities serving as key economic hubs of this country was partially locked down to avert further spread of the novel Covid 19, popularly known worldwide as Corona Virus. Prior to this lock down, his Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo- Addo officially announced it with providers of essential services such as healthcare workers, foodstuff vendors, fuel station attendants, security personnel among a few others exempted from totally confining themselves to the four walls of their homes. In my personal opinion, I think the measure came just at the right time as the old saying puts it: 'A stitch in time, saves nine'. It is my fervent prayer and hope that the much feared and detested Corona Virus infections will slow down and eventually vanish from the world so life can come back to normal once again.

As a citizen of this great country once led by a well-known Pan-Africanist, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, my greatest concern is about Ghanaians (me included) adhering to the president directive to stay home as one of the many measures to curtail the spread. First of all, I will like to applaud those disciplined Ghanaians who are abiding by the rules. Nonetheless, I also salute our gallant security men especially, those who are making sure that reculcitrant Ghanaians who still think they can 'have their way' are punished. Yes! They must be punished for their act of deliberate indiscipline. This is an instruction that every citizen who claims to love Ghana or take pride in tagging the word 'Ghanaian' on them should do.

The time has come for us to learn how to be law-abiding, disciplined and serious without any human face or being begged to do so.

Before I take my exist from this 'soft paper' and drop my 'soft pen', I will advise all human rights activist to drop their guard a bit. We are not in normal times hence the restrictions. They should spare us their jargons, at least for now. To you the market women selling essentials for survival at exorbitant prices, I say to you a big big SHAME! You claim you love God yet you take advantage and cheated vulnerable Ghanaians prepared for the unknown. Last but not least: Let us OBEY simple instructions. This one too shall surely pass.

I rest my case