3 hours ago

The Convener of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Ken Ashigbey, has backed the Special Prosecutor’s probe into suspected corruption relating to illegal small-scale mining.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Ashigbey said it was important the Special Prosecutor is thorough in its probe.

“The system is replete with a lot of cases and a lot of challenges that definitely have issues of corruption,” he said.

Mr. Ashigbey also urged Ghanaians to back the work of the Special Prosecutor in this regard as the country continues to lament the devastation from illegal small-scale mining.

“It is good that the OSP [Office of the Special Prosecutor] has gotten involved in it, and we need to encourage the OSP. We need all the transparency that is required out of this.”

“That is the only way in which we will be able to save ourselves from this sharp drive towards the extension we are on,” Mr. Ashigbey added.

The Special Prosecutor has indicated that the probe will target some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission, as well as the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Specifically, the Special Prosecutor said the investigation will include the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his work at the IMCIM, to an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I.

The investigation will further target the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies, nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials.

Source: citifmonline