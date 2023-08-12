3 hours ago

A Parliamentary candidate hopeful for for the Wassa Amenfi West Constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa has urged the people of Amenfi West to take advantage of its diversity for prosperity and transformation.

"Our diversity should be our source of strength and unity and i am highly committed to this charge," he mentioned.

According to him the diversity in Amenfi West is a gift from God and must not be downplayed at all, therefore we must be united to be able to attract the needed development we seek.

Kwasi Afrifa made the call on Tuesday, 8th August during the filing of his nomination forms at the Amenfi West party office in Asankrangua, "I commend you all for embracing peaceful coexistence, tolerance for one another, adding that every part of this constituency needs each other for survival".

He charged all party faithfuls, opinion leaders, religious leaders, and everybody in Amenfi West to respect each other’s differences, adding that "no part of the constituency should be marginalised, peace and unity must be our watchword throughout this electioneering period."

According to him, the development of Wassa Amenfi West has stalled as a result of the one way vote pattern and it is about time, the people voted a new party and a pragmatic and unifying figure to represent them in Parliament to bring transformation and development.

"Let us look beyond our partisan parochial interest and rather focus on the growth of the constituency by choosing a leader who has the capacity with regards to bring all the people together, one with both domestic and international network and above all a competent and outspoken person to represent Wassa Amenfi West in Parliament for the much awaited development," he stated.

He called on all to deepen the cohesion that has existed regardless of ethnicity, religion and gender.

"Let us wear with pride the badge of being called natives and residents of Wassa Amenfi West," Hon Kwasi Afrifa said.

In a related development, Frank Lincoln Essah the only contender to Kwasi Afrifa has stepped down and thrown his support for him and also urged all supporters to rally behind Mr. Afrifa.

By Dominic Kojo Blay