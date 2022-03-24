2 hours ago

Former Black Stars player and Management Committee member of the Black Stars Samuel Osei Kuffour has urged Ghanaians to forget about the past.

He says Ghanaians must forget about the 2021 AFCON disaster and concentrate on helping the Black Stars defeat Nigeria.

The Black Stars exited the 2021 AFCON at the group stage after drawing with Gabon and losing to Morocco and Comoros leading to the sacking of then coach Milovan Rajevac.

However the team have the chance to make amends when they face Nigeria on Friday in the two legged tie that will ensure the winner heads to the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the former Bayern Munich star says Ghanaians must throw their support behind the Black Stars and forget the AFCON 2021 disaster.

“Let’s put the AFCON debacle behind. Seriously let’s forget about the past and focus on what is at hand now’

“We have a game now which is on Friday so thinking about the past will do as no good but rather cause us. So everyone should forget about the AFCON and let’s cheer the Stars to victory” he said.

Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2020 before playing Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.