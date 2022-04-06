49 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Honourable Akosua Frema Osei Opare has urged the Black Princesses to fight for the FIFA U-20 world cup trophy in August.

Hon. Frema Opare who is an advocate of Women’s football joined Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday to congratulate the Black Princesses on qualifying for their 6th FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup.

‘’I am an excited person and indeed I am happy that you have found the time to visit us. I am excited because for a long time our women are doing well but they are not being given the necessary attention and publicity’’ she said.

‘’I participated in a fund-raising activity by the first lady to promote Women's football and now I am more than convinced that it is a worthwhile investment and we will continue to support you.

‘’My advice is that, you have done well, keep this feat up and go in with diligence especially during your camping period. It is a long process but I believe that anything worth doing is worth doing right. Having gone so far, let us come back here with the Cup.

‘We wish you a safe camping and I will like to come and visit once you start camping. I will come and give you some encouragement and to see how we can motivate you more to bring laurels to the country’’ she added.

The Black Princesses will soon resume camping to begin preparation for the World Cup scheduled for Costa Rica in August 2022.