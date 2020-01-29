53 minutes ago

Artiste Manager Bulldog has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for implementing the Year of Return initiative.

According to him, the initiative, which saw Ghana host the Afro Nation concert in December last year, has sparked some excitement in the entertainment industry.

Considering the successes chalked by the Year of Return, Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, is urging successive governments to continue the initiative.

The very vocal artiste manager, speaking in an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM, was quick to stress that it will be better to maintain President Akufo-Addo than to have a new leader who will scrap the initiative.

Bulldog, who manages Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, said he won’t entertain any government, irrespective of the party, who will come to power and shelve the Year of Return/Beyond the Return initiative.

He said this while reacting to the deal signed between the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Event Horizon Entertainment Limited for Ghana to host the Afro Nation concert for the next five years.

Last year, there was a huge influx of foreign nationals into Ghana as the country rounded up the successful Year of Return activities. The year 2019 marked exactly 400 years since the first black slaves arrived in Virginia in the US.

For four nights last year, some of Africa’s biggest acts took turns to help write music history in Ghana. If you mattered most in music in Africa this year, the Afro Nation stage was your playground.

From Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, R2Bees, Davido, D’banj, Kuami Eugene, Olamide, to Teni, the list was endless. It was raining stars at the Laboma Beach from Friday, December 27 to Monday, December 30, 2019.