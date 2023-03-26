59 minutes ago

Former Ghana captain and record goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan has called for support for Inaki Williams despite his struggles with the Black Stars.

He says it is challenging for players to adapt to the African game and the Bilbao striker needs time and support.

Inaki Williams switched nationality to play for Ghana in July 2022 to much fanfare and hype but has struggled to live up to expectations.

The 28-year-old striker led the line for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but struggled to make any impact and it continued in Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifier against Angola.

Inaki Williams was replaced in the second half by eventual goal-scorer Antoine Semenyo as Ghana won with a late goal.

"It's very difficult to adjust to the African game, he has played in Europe all his life", Gyan told Akoma FM in Kumasi.

"We need to give him more opportunities, he is improving even though he hasn't found his feet yet but I'm sure his first goal will open the flood gates and many more will follow. His first goal will boost his confidence level. Let's keep supporting him."

The Athletic Bilbao striker has failed to score a goal for Ghana in over five matches he has played in and will be hoping to finally break his duck when Ghana face Angola on Monday.