The Founder and President of the World Wide Miracle Outreach Church, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has advised Ghanaians to learn to prioritise the use of state money.

Speaking on the shortage of food in the Senior High Schools, the Founder stated that, Ghanaians should learn to prioritise in order not to be at the mercy of people.

“Do we spend money on other things? Do we, do we take money and dump it into so many other things? And we need to be realistic okay. That money goes into certain things that we don’t need at all. We don’t prioritise. So will really plead with people who take responsibility that, let’s learn to prioritise. And I keep saying that economics is basic. Makola woman, the tomato seller, the onion seller, the woman who sells Waakye, Chinkafa. How does she put the shito together? How does she put the fish together and where does she put the meat too? And so this is home economics. Sheikh you sat at home with your wife, you decided to get small for Lawrence Tetteh, small for Kafui, small for Thelma. And now we have shared it and everybody has a little. We have to learn how to prioritise. So that we don’t come to the situation where we will always be at the mercy of people,” he said.

He however mentioned that greed has become Ghana’s biggest issue to development.

“Coming back to IMF. I think there are individuals in Ghana now, who can put money together, and that chicken feed we are looking for from IMF, we can put it within. Greed is our biggest issue now. Everybody wants to gain. People want to gain where they’ve not sown and so they leave the whole nation in the hands of strangers”, he stated on GTV’s Breakfast Show.

He urged Ghanaians to come together to develop the country.

“And I think we should all and I agree with Sheikh, NDC should not see this as a loss, let’s not see this as a win. It’s a loss to all of us. The whole nation has lost. We shouldn’t play politics if you look at the political economy of the hazards of what we are going through. Whether NDC or NPP stays in government or go, it will affect every one of us,” he added on Thursday, July 14.