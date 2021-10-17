5 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey, Michael Mensah Ayenu, otherwise known as DJ Mensah, has called for improvement in tour services in Ghana.

According to DJ Mensah who is the brainchild behind Live Konnect, (a musical concert that features top and key artist and provides platforms for underground talents) there was the need to further develop Ghana's tourism industry.

He stressed the need to give tourists - both domestic and foreign - a real feel good experience.



He urged hotels across the country to improve upon their customer service at all levels.

The talented DJ who has worked with several top artists, also observed the need for organizers of open events to provide better treatments to their guests or attendees.

He noted that foreigners who visit Ghana are a marketing vehicle hence must be treated in a manner that will make them go out there to with great news of our hospitality and also will always want to return to the country.

"We should make it a point that when people think Africa, they should think Ghana," says the Bet award winner’s official DJ, Dj mensah.

Currently, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa are the most visited countries in Africa.