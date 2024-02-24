Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Hon Okudzeto has expressed concern over Ken Ofori-Atta's top appointment, highlighting past financial issues.
Addressing this on his X page, Hon. Ablakwa also criticized the increase in government size amid economic crisis, thereby calling for prayers for the nation.
President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta as Senior Presidential Advisor on the economy.
He will also serve as the President’s Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.
Mr Ofori-Atta’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare.
Ken Ofori-Atta’s top appointment — Let’s fast and pray for this sorry Republic.
Take note that Presidential Advisors and Special Envoys are not accountable to Parliament and cannot be summoned to answer parliamentary questions for their actions.
Even when Ken Ofori-Atta was… pic.twitter.com/NCCi8O6swJ
— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) February 24, 2024
Comments