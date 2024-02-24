16 minutes ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Hon Okudzeto has expressed concern over Ken Ofori-Atta's top appointment, highlighting past financial issues.

Addressing this on his X page, Hon. Ablakwa also criticized the increase in government size amid economic crisis, thereby calling for prayers for the nation.

President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta as Senior Presidential Advisor on the economy.

He will also serve as the President’s Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare.