1 hour ago

Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has stated that it's time for the Zongo community to rally behind their own, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, pray, and vote for him to become the next president of Ghana to continue the good foundations laid down by the NPP government.

Speaking under the theme, "Advocating the contribution of Zongo queen mothers and female clerics to national development," Hajia Samira Bawumia stated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the only one who has the solutions to Ghana's problems.

"Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the only one who has the solutions to our problems, so let's all rally behind him with our prayers and votes for him to become the next president of Ghana."

She added that she will also work hand in hand with the Zongo women and all women for the betterment of Ghana.

The event was graced with some dignitaries like Hon. Manaf Ibrahim, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate Hopeful, Asawase, Alhaji Salim Bamba, Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator, and queen mothers of the Zongo community.

Alhaji Salim Bamba, Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator, also vehemently stated that John Dramani Mahama should not be considered a viable option for the 2024 elections.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to consider Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as their preferred candidate for the 2024 elections.

He expressed confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ability to carry on the good work initiated by President Nana Addo's government.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.