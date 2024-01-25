5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Hon. Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has outlined why it is imperative that supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) maintain the senior and knowledgeable MPs in Congress.

He says members of Parliament who have served two terms or longer are well-versed in managing the House's daily operations.

A growing number of NPP MPs, including some well-known figures in the party and in national politics, are stepping down from parliament. The development has been seen negatively by many political observers, especially in light of what it could mean for the NPP's chances in the general elections in 2024.

Key NPP figures who have chosen to leave the House include Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, 1st Deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Wusu and former Ministers, Joe Ghartey (Railways and previously Attorney-General and Justice), Samuel Atta Akyea (Works and Housing), Dan Botwe (Local Government and Rural Development) and Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Roads and Highways).

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Adomako Kissi, who is running for a second term, recommended that current members of parliament be retained in their positions rather than being replaced. He claimed that in order to avoid having a deficit entering the Nineth Parliament, the NPP must preserve several of its MPs, as has been done by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"I've made it clear that we are losing close 500 years of experience in the next Parliament, and the NPP really needs some of us who have the experience. The nineth Parliament, as it stands now, we are in a deficit because many of the NDC MPs have been retained," he said.

The Anyaa Sowutuom congressman noted that constituencies will be better represented by an experienced candidate and that the people will continue to benefit from the several significant projects he has brought to the area if he is included in the upcoming Parliament.

"So, I believe that in the interest of the constituency, we'll be better served if present an experienced candidate. The true job of serving the community is not far from me. I've doing it for a long time and I'm getting better at it," he stated.

Mr. Adomako Kissi emphasized that members of Parliament have strong networks and contacts as a result of their extended tenure, allowing them to advocate for better initiatives for their constituents.

In the run-up to the January 21 parliamentary primaries, Dr. Kissi begged the delegates to cast their ballots in large numbers for him, saying he would always be there for them.