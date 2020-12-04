3 hours ago

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay is urging Ghanaians to help retire former President John Dramani Mahama from politics.

According to him, Ghanaians can do this by voting against him in the 2020 polls to be held on Monday, December 7, 2020.

He believes that Mahama could help in nation-building in different ways “other than contesting to be President of Ghana again.”

The NPP chairman said this in a press statement issued on Friday, December 4, 2020.

In the statement, Freddie Blay called on Ghanaians to reject Mahama during the polls and vote massively for President Nana Akufo-Addo to enable him to continue his good works.

“Coincidentally, Mr. John Mahama’s four-year experience as ex-President…would come in handy to the nation when he is retired finally by the Ghanaian electorates come December 7, 2020. At such a time when Ghana is still grieving the death of ex-President JJ Rawlings, we all have a duty to straighten ex-President John Dramani Mahama and compel him to magnify his office as ex-President.”

“Let’s retire him into the ex-President statesman he is expected to be and make him more responsible in that capacity. Let’s all vote against John Mahama to keep him away from the Presidency for the 3rd time by massively voting a second term for H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo,” he added.

Help retire Mahama from 2020

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame constituency,had earlier made the same call.

“I told my constituents in the Ashanti Region that, the 2020 elections are ‘double-track elections.’ Akufo-Addo beat Mahama in the previous elections with a margin of about a million votes. If the margin of victory reduces in this coming election, he [John Mahama] will feel he can come and run again. Let’s vote massively and win by two million votes so that even the NDC would have no option but to retire him. That is what we must do.”

“This is why I am saying the election is a double track one. We are voting to win and also to retire John Mahama,” he said.