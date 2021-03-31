1 hour ago

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association and owner of Division one league side Okyeman Planners, George Afriyie says the age old 10% that is deducted from direct transfers for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) should be scrapped.

He says the idea of paying the 10% to the GFA and GHALCA has outlived it's purpose as those monies was meant for club welfare and to also help grassroots football but that is not being done.

According to George Afriyie, clubs have devised ways of going round the 10% to avoid paying by normally selling their players initially on loan before it's made permanent later on.

“We must erase the 10 per cent paid by clubs to the Ghana FA after direct onward transfers. It has outlived its purpose and most clubs evade it by transferring players on loan initially and pay $500 for the ITC with an option to make it permanent later. Once it is made permanent they pay nothing to the GFA. Palmer’s transfer became talk of town because the money involved was huge,” the former GFA vice president told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

“I am one of the advocates who will propose at congress for the 10 per cent paid by clubs to the GFA for transfers outside to be scrapped.

“This is because the purpose has been defeated. The purpose was for the FA and GHALCA to use the funds generated to support the clubs in terms of their welfare, juvenile football and others but that has not been realized. It has been a while we organized any competition for juvenile football,” he added.

“Let’s say Osei Palmer scouts a player from a colts club in Ashaiman, he is able to sell the player and 5% each of the amount is given to the GFA and GHALCA and it is not used to develop youth football, then what benefit has the club gained.

“GHALCA for instance is supposed to be a welfare body for the clubs but has become welfare for members but not the clubs. When have they gone to the aid of any club or clubs in difficulty? I am positive I will have the support of a lot of clubs to get rid of it.”he said.