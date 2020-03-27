3 hours ago

We are urging people to stay safe at home (Common sense). However, a Judge is urging people to go out to queue for NIA Card in this pandemic Coronavirus moments.

Would the Judge send his family to go out there to queue for the NIA Card in this pandemic Coronavirus crisis?

I honestly think that the Management of Electoral Commission has demonstrated Wisdom whereas the NIA is just demonstrating crass incompetence(Book knowledge minus Wisdom).

We have to respect Institutions of State BUT it is equally important State Institutions apply common sense and Efie Nyansa in critical decision making that have the tendency to affect the lives and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

The beneficiary of the NIA Card which is the Electoral Commission has even suspended it's intended Voter's Registration Exercise till further notice largely due to the pandemic coronavirus yet the NIA is irresponsibly pushing its own agenda at the displeasure of majority of Ghanaians.

Legal justification without application of Efie Nyansa in moment of crisis would cost us if not checked as a Country.

If we blindly support the NIA during this pandemic Coronavirus crisis, majority of Ghanaians will be very angry at Government, and Anger is one of the factors that can cost an electoral defeat and it is very important we avoid it at all cost.

Let's stop creating unnecessary bad publicity to overshadow the good works of President Akufo-Addo.

Razak Kojo Opoku.

(CVM Founder and President)