The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor, has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Jean Mensa, to compile a new voter’s register for the conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

To her, a new voter’s register for the country is the best way to go as far as the credibility, free, fair and transparent polls are concerned.

She said she is finding it very difficult to reason with opponents for the compilation of a new voter’s register by the EC.

To her, the explanations outlined by adversaries for a new voter’s register has no logic, declaring her support to the Jean Mensa-led electoral management body whilst urging the general public to do same.

Interacting with Accra-based Atinka FM on their mid-day news on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Madam Akua Donkor said the compilation of a new voter’s register will bring credibility to the roll and give hope for a free, fair and transparent election.

She said a new voter’s register is more important than the change of the EC’s logo which was carried out by Madam Charlotte Osei during her time as Chairperson of the electoral management body because of its immense benefits.

“Charlotte Osei changed the EC’s logo at a huge cost to the nation which did not bring any benefit to the country. I am very happy that Jean Mensah has changed it upon assuming office. Let us give chance and support to Jean Mensa to continue the good work of Afari Gyan and compile a new voter’s register. Between a logo and a credible new voter’s register which is more beneficial? A new voter’s register will do away with foreigners who found their way into the old register”, she noted.

In the view of Madam Akua Donkor every little penny given to the EC must be spent on organizing a free, fair and transparent election, therefore, the compilation of a new voter’s register is the best way to go.

