Former assistant coach of the Black Stars Maxwell Konadu has called for support for the technical team of the senior men's national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup. He says that the technical team should be afforded the chance to make their own choices with the collective the most important thing and not individuals. According to Konadu, Ghanaians should leave issues of player selection and others solely to the technical team to do their work.

Player selection going into major tournaments for the Black Stars has usually sparked a lot of controversies in the media space and among football-loving Ghanaians.

Too often, there are accusations of favouritism and selective selection among others whenever Black Stars World Cup squad list is announced.

Ghana like all other 31 countries have submitted their provisional squad to FIFA With 17 days to start the tournament in Qatar.

“We just have to be patient and leave this selection thing to the technical handlers. They are in charge now, and let’s support them and make sure they make the right decision. “Whatever decision they take, we must support them because it is Ghana first and not any individual,” Konadu said in an interview during the “Walk with the Legends” initiative by the Ghana Football Association and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.