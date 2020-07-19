24 minutes ago

The vice presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has spoken for the first time, urging the party members to turn the enthusiasm for her into reality.

According to her, the feeling of excitement that has greeted her selection as the running mate of the NDC flagbearer, ex-President John Dramani Mahama, “is not lost on any of us.”

“I urge that we turn that enthusiasm into reality and we all know we can; yes we can,” she said confidently when the Minority Women Caucus in Parliament paid a courtesy call on her.

The NDC Women’s Organizer, Hannah Bisiw, also came in with some NDC women groups to grace the event.

Mr. Mahama made a surprise choice of his former Education Minister as his running mate on Monday, July 6, 2020, adding a politically unknown person to the presidential ticket, with the belief that she could help him appeal to women voters.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated, “There will be time for us to talk about many things,” adding that “we know there are many things that we have to get done. When we talk about the youth, we are talking about the men and women. The time will come for me to make my maiden statement, and maybe we will have a sense of where we are coming from.”

“Today will not go ahead of myself. I just want to thank you, and I want to recognize the work you have been doing.

“The Minority in Parliament is like the minority of the minorities and look at what they do. They get things done because they are women,” she claimed.

The NDC running mate also used the opportunity to tell ‘kayayies’ not to allow themselves to be disrespected because they also play a role in society.

The Leader of the Minority Women Caucus, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, said the NDC MPs had visited her “to officially congratulate you on your selection as the running mate to the flagbearer of the great (NDC) party, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”

“As women, words cannot describe our joy that finally a major political party in Ghana and a highly possible party to form the next government has selected an accomplished female running mate like your good self for the upcoming election,” she added.

According to her, although it is said that what men can do women can do better, women always have to quadruple the efforts of men before they are recognized.

“Therefore, we are not surprised at your selection because of your hard work in both private and public life. We have no doubt that bringing on board your rich experience in leadership and intellect, you will deliver to the admiration of all as Vice-President should Ghanaians give the NDC the mandate to govern the country in December,” she pointed out.

Doyoe acknowledged that “the journey to the high office will be arduous and fraught with many obstacles, but we encourage you to remain focused, strong and courageous until we make that history of electing the first female Vice-President of this country.”

“Please bear in mind that we as female parliamentarians are looking up to you, young ladies are looking up to you as a role model, and all women of this country are looking up to you to represent their interest in the governance of this country,” she stressed.

DGN