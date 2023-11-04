10 hours ago

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has called for unity among the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC0 in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Agyapong who contested in the NPP presidential primaries said he accepts defeats in the just-ended presidential primaries of the NPP.

He asked the rank and file of the party to put whatever happened in the elections and come together to win the 2024 general elections.

“I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching, this election is fair, my grassroots have spoken, I accept the results in good faith,” he said.

He added “we are going to work tirelessly to break the 8. We should put everything behind us and let us unite this party, with unity I believe we can break the 8, that is all I have been preaching for,. I congratulate the Election Committee, Police, EC, and the party members for the commitment you have shown for peace. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown.”

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has won the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after being officially declared winner by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).

He polled a total of 118,210 votes out of 193,346 to become the winner.

His votes represent 61.47 percent of the total valid votes cast.

His closest contender was Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who polled a total of 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 percent to come second.

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto polled 1,459, representing 0.76 percent to come third.

He was followed by former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, who polled a total of 781, representing 0.41 percent.