27 minutes ago

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Ningo Prampram constituency, Alexander Martey has charged the people of the area, especially the youth, to always make it a point to choose the ‘right person’ in the upcoming general elections who will not only lead them in parliament but into total development of the community.

Mr. Martey, a stiff contender to Sam George, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo Prampram Constituency, is of the view that choosing the ‘right person’ to bring development to the area does not mean voting according to political colors but on basis of someone who demonstrates qualities of high moral values, competency and selfless leadership as well as the person with the proper connection to power.

In an exclusive interview with the news editor of Newsghana24.com during wee hours of last Thursday, Mr Martey said: “Let’s all forget about all the political colors we belong to in Ningo Prampram and look at the person or personality who will represent us, make us proud and help us to get the necessary development that we need in our environment”.

He said the Constituency needs a great negotiator and a good lobbyist.

The Ningo-Prampram constituency has been under the tutelage of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1993 up till date but lacks the needed development.

Aside the underdevelopment nature of the area, youth unemployment, lack of capacity building and employment opportunities for the inhabitants coupled with bad roads are major challenges the constituents are faced with.

Lamenting woes of the people, Hon. Alexander Martey revealed that all the numerous challenges faced by the citizens of the area will be amicably resolved when given the mandate to lead in the constituency in the upcoming general elections.

He promised jobs, capacity building opportunities (both in informal and formal ways) for the youth and government support to help fix up the unmotorable roads in the area which the Afienya-Dahwenya road is part to alleviate the plight of the folks.

According to him, he is embarking on a ‘rescue mission’ with his campaign project which hinges on 3 areas; unity, empowerment and self-less leadership to rescue the constituency from the conundrum it has found itself as a result of its current representation in parliament.

Mr Alex Martey who doubles as a presidential staffer with the Operations Directorate at the Jubilee House says he is the best bet for the Ningo Prampram and that he has already gotten approval from the majority of the people based on merit.

When asked how managed to enter into the race?, the 45-year-old Management Consultant said: “I didn’t just got up to say I’m going to contest for any position in Ningo Prampram but from 2017-2018, I’ve been able to push some of our youth into government establishments so that motivated them and they say if we have this man here and he has the heart to help us, then why don’t we push him, support him to rather be our MP.

He advised all Ghanaians to respect the WHO protocols as well as government’s directives on the partial lockdown and adhere to the basic protective measures such as practicing of social distancing, regularly washing of hands, maintaining personal hygiene always and staying at home among others to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus in order to stay safe.