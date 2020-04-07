1 hour ago

Ghana and Levki Sofia flop Nasiru Mohammed is pinning for a return to his old stomping ground in Sweden where he had eight successful years.

The midfielder has been anything but a success in Bulgaria with Levski Sofia and wants a return to Sweden.

Levski midfielder Nasiru Mohammed wants to leave and return to his former team, BK Hacken. The Ghanaian hinted with an Instagram post.

"As I was looking through my old photos, I came across really great ones. They brought me back to the good old memories with Hacken. I want to tell all the" yellow and black "fans that I miss them! "Hacken!", The midfielder captioned the photo. In his comments, fans urged him to come back soon.

The 25 year old who joined last summer on a three year deal has been unable to acclimatize to both Bulgaria and Levski.

He has made 10 appearances for Levski Sofia so far this season failing to score a goal nor register an assist.