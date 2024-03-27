1 hour ago

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has likened the activities of the LGBTQ community to a religion that is intended to influence people across the world negatively.

“The LGBTQ+ is a religion. That thing is a religion; if not, why are you forcing the whole world to bow to your god. And for me, we need believers to break through. These guys; they’ve taken over the whole world,” he said.

Book Launch

Rev Dr Wengam was speaking at the launch of a book, titled “Supernatural Intelligence and Academic Miracles” held over the weekend at the Holy Hill Chapel, behind the GCB Towers in Accra on March 24, 2024.

The 10-chapter book, written by the renowned televangelist and preacher, Rev Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, the Head Pastor of the Holy Hill Chapel, explores the supernatural powers of God in the academic works of believers.

The author, an anointed man of God, who believes in the power of God, encourages people “who have given up on education” to read the book in order to see the hand of God in their academic life.

For him, “In every aspect of human existence, God’s miraculous power is at work” and that “He works unfathomable wonders and uncountable miracles (Job 9:10).”

Rev. Dr Bempah’s new book argues that “if God can heal my body and meet my needs through a miracle, He can also solve my academic problems through a miracle.”

“This book is thus intended to draw believers’ attention to the fact that God’s miracle power knows no bounds; it can also solve academic problems,” he noted, adding “I want you to understand that nothing in this world can function perfectly without the intervention of God. God was displeased when Job question His authority, wisdom, and Power in Job 38.”

The book touches on important themes, including supernatural intelligence; supernatural understanding; supernatural help; supernatural revelation of answers; supernatural change of results, and supernatural deliverance from the curse of stagnation (repeated failure).

The “Supernatural Intelligence and Academic Miracles” book apart from shedding lights on what God can do to turn things around in academic works of believers, also outlines the roles individuals must play to complement God’s grace.

The launch, which was spiced with musical performances from a number of gospel artistes, including Efe Grace, Akesse Brempong, Philipa Baafi, Yadah, and the Holy Hill Mass Choir, also witnessed the sharing of academic testimonies by some believers.

The well attended event, had students from some selected tertiary institutions across the country, including the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, University of Education, Winneba, Cape Coast Technical University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

LGBTQ+ as a religion

Rev. Dr Wengam observed that advocates and practitioners of LGBTQ have taken sensitive positions in society, hence using their influence to propagate their agenda.

For him, in order for Christian believers to push the next generations to God’s saving power, they needed academic intelligence and supernatural breakthroughs.

“We need academic intelligence and supernatural breakthroughs to push the next generations; that is how we can take over the nations and ensure that the light of God will be sent to the ends of the earth,” Rev. Dr Wengam noted.

